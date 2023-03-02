NHL trade deadline: Golden Knights acquire Jonathan Quick from Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded goaltender Jonathan Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchison and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Columbus will retain 50 percent of Quick's $5.8 million cap hit the deal.

Quick was traded to the Blue Jackets late Tuesday night as part of a package for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo. According to The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the Milford, Connecticut native was quite upset about the trade, as the team was notified following Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Quick, 37, left the Kings after 16 seasons, two Stanley Cups and 743 games played for the franchise. Los Angeles' third-round selection in the 2005 draft has struggled this season, going 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals against average and a .876 save percentage.

Quick is in the final year of a 10-year, $58 million contract ($5.8 million AAV) he signed after winning his first championship in 2012.

Hutchinson, 33, has appeared in seven games with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights this season, going 1-5-1 with a 2.74 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. He last played an NHL game with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season.