NHL trade deadline: Flyers reportedly trading James van Riemsdyk to Red Wings

The Philadelphia Flyers traded forward James van Riemsdyk to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Van Riemsdyk hasn't quite been able to recapture his normal scoring touch from years past, recording nine goals in 41 games for the Flyers in 2022-23. The 33-year-old underwent finger surgery at the end of October, which caused him to miss more than a month of action.

The native of New Jersey is in the final season of a five-year, $35-million contract ($7-million cap hit) he signed with the Flyers in 2018. He was drafted by Philadelphia with the second-overall pick in the 2007 draft. He broke out as a perennial 20-goal threat as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, spending six years with the franchise before signing back with Philadelphia as a free agent.

James van Riemsdyk is taking his talents to Detroit. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Philadelphia already has its sights set on the draft lottery, currently sitting in seventh place in the competitive Metropolitan Division.

More to come.