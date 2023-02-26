NHL trade deadline: Devils reportedly acquiring Timo Meier from Sharks

Timo Meier is off to greener pastures after developing into one of the NHL's premier wingers with the San Jose Sharks. (Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks are trading star forward Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.

Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

Meier has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games so far in 2022-23. In 451 career NHL games over seven seasons with the Sharks, the 26-year-old has accumulated 154 goals and 316 points.

Meier was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2022 after managing a career best 35-goal, 76-point season.

The St. Gallen, Switzerland native is in the final year of a four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million AAV), and is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.