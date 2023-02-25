NHL trade deadline: Canucks acquire Vitali Kravtsov from Rangers for prospect, draft pick
The 23-year-old has six points in 28 games this season.
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
In 28 NHL games this season, Kravtsov has registered three goals and six points. In 45 career NHL games, the 23-year-old has five goals and five assists. Kravtsov was selected by the Rangers with the ninth-overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Vladivostok, Russia native is signed to a one-year, $875,000 contract, and is set become a restricted free agent in the offseason.
Earlier this month, Kravtsov and his agent reportedly requested a trade out of New York, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.
After not making the Rangers' opening night roster to start the 2021-22 season, Kravtsov reportedly refused to report to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, and was given permission to facilitate a trade away from the Rangers. He was eventually loaned to the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk, and signed a one-year contract with the Rangers in June 2022.
Lockwood, a third-round pick of the Canucks in 2016, has failed to record a point in 15 career NHL games. The 24-year-old has 25 points in 46 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season.