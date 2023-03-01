NHL trade deadline: Blue Jackets trade Gavrikov, Korpisalo to Kings

Vladislav Gavrikov, one of the hottest commodities on the NHL trade market, is finally on the move after weeks of speculation. (Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are trading defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Gavrikov, 27, has registered only 10 points in 52 games this season, but has supplied a steady defensive presence for the floundering Blue Jackets while averaging a career-high 22:20 of average ice time per night.

Gavrikov was selected with the 159th-overall pick by Columbus in the 2015 NHL Draft. He's appeared in 256 games over four seasons with club, registering 73 points and accumulating 130 penalty minutes.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native is in the final year of a three-year, $8.4 million contract ($2.8 million AAV) and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Korpisalo, 28, owns a 11-11-3 record with a 3.17 goals against average and a .913 save percentage this season. The third-round pick in 2012 will also be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Quick, 37, is leaving the Kings after 16 seasons, two Stanley Cups and 743 games played for the franchise. Los Angeles' third-round selection in the 2005 draft has struggled this season, going 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals against average and a .876 save percentage.

Quick is in the final year of a 10-year, $58 million contract ($5.8 million AAV) he signed after winning his first championship in 2012.

To say Jonathan Quick is unhappy with the trade, I'm told, is "an understatement."



The entire #LAKings team was a bit down after the game, a win, and you could understandably see it in Anze Kopitar's face after a 4-goal night.



Tough deal, Kings trading a franchise legend. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 1, 2023

According to The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the Milford, Connecticut native was quite upset about the trade, as the team was notified following a 6-5 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets late Tuesday night.