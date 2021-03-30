BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

For NHL Trade Deadline approach, Blues should echo bold moves from past

James O'Brien
·6 min read

For plenty of NHL teams during trade deadlines, the “buy or sell” question comes down to the present (contending in the short term) or future (a full rebuild). But what about teams in the middle? It’s a question the Blues pondered before, and their past experiences should guide them during the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.

Blues have been medium sellers during past NHL trade deadlines of uncertainty

When I think of shrewdest instance of a team stuck somewhat in the middle becoming medium-sized trade deadline sellers, thoughts instantly gravitate to the Sharks in 2013. The Sharks aimed to “reset on the fly” by selling high on Ryane Clowe, Douglas Murray, and Michal Handzus. They didn’t burn everything down — they brought in some players, though for lesser assets — and fell in a Round 2 Game 7 series to the Kings.

It’s an impressive moment that stands out, but the Blues don’t need to use the Sharks’ 2013 trade deadline as a template. They have their own experiences.

Back in 2016-17, the Blues made the difficult decision to trade Kevin Shattenkirk to the Capitals. That trade netted the Blues high draft picks, and Zach Sanford. St. Louis managed to reach the second round, too.

A year later, they once again made the necessary choice to trade a key pending UFA in Paul Stastny for a package including a first-rounder. While the Blues didn’t make the playoffs that season, they won their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018-19.

Clearly, the Blues didn’t gut their entire core in walking away when they had to. That goes for trading T.J. Oshie and letting David Backes leave via free agency, too.

Considering the fact that the Blues made a massive, risky investment in the Jordan Binnington extension just this month, they likely don’t want to blow everything up. But they might want to channel the spirit of those previous trades.

Tricky free agent decisions to make, and to consider around deadline time

When you look a the Blues’ roster, you’ll see several lengthy contract commitments. Binnington, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, and to a lesser extent Marco Scandella all have serious term. Such contracts might make the Blues that much more reluctant to consider a full rebuild.

Between possible trade targets and the need to budget against a flat salary cap, the Blues have some looming free agent situations that could force some juggling.

It’s probably easiest to highlight some of the contracts expiring after 2020-21, or next season.

(As usual, Cap Friendly served as a key resource for these contract details.)

Blues 2021 NHL Trade Deadline Dunn Hoffman Perron
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Pending UFAs/RFAs after this season

  • Jaden Schwartz, 28, is the type of player the Blues probably don’t want to trade. That said, he’s dealt with injuries here and there. He also might want a substantial raise from his $5.35 million AAV. Could those factors make Schwartz the next Stastny/Shattenkirk?

  • Speaking of looming raises, 21-year-old Robert Thomas has become important to St. Louis. Even as an RFA, he could be pricey.

  • Mike Hoffman, 31, raised eyebrows as a recent healthy scratch. The way he was scratched won’t exactly entice buyers.

His $4M AAV might not help, either. Unless it was an interesting piece of a Tetris-like puzzle to make various moves work?

  • Speaking of problem prices with an outside chance at being building blocks, Tyler Bozak, 35, carries a $5M cap hit.

  • Along with Hoffman, the Blues haven’t exactly put together a great sales presentation for 24-year-old defenseman Vince Dunn. Perhaps it boils down to the Blues wanting more than is being offered for the pending RFA? He’s one of those blueliners who inspire mixed reactions, like a budget version of Shattenkirk during his Blues days.

Two years or more

  • Currently on LTIR, Colton Parayko, 27, is headed for a big raise once his $5.5M expires after 2021-22.

  • David Perron, 32, will cost more than $4M following next season, too.

  • Vladimir Tarasenko, 29, and Ryan O'Reilly, 30, both carry $7.5M cap hits, and both of their deals end after 2022-23.

So, in the short and longer term, the Blues must factor those situations while managing the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline. Of course, there’s also the Seattle Kraken circling the waters headed into the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

How will murky playoff outlook impact Blues’ view of trade deadline?

On March 26, Craig Berube insisted that it’s not panic time for the Blues, as The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford reported (sub required).

“There’s no quit here,” Berube said after the first of two recent losses to the Ducks. “This team’s not going to quit. They’ve got good, character people, good leadership. We’ll fight through it.”

Yes, the Blues might go down fighting. Yet, even with great efforts, they still face serious risks of missing the playoffs.

Just look at their terrifying April schedule.

Date

Opponent

Fri. 2

at Avalanche

Sat. 3

at Avalanche

Mon. 5

vs. Golden Knights

Wed. 7

vs. Golden Knights

Fri. 9

vs. Wild

Sat. 10

vs. Wild

Mon. 12

at Wild

Wed. 14

vs. Avalanche

Sat. 17

at Coyotes

Tue. 20

vs. Avalanche

Thu. 22

vs. Avalanche

Sat. 24

vs. Avalanche

Mon. 26

at Wild

Wed. 28

at Wild

Fri. 30

vs. Wild

Yikes. There aren’t many great times to draw the Avalanche six times in one month, but the Blues face them on a tear. Six games against the Wild probably won’t make Blues scorers feel particularly uplifted, either. The Golden Knights remain a power in their own right, and the Coyotes may still be battling the Blues for a playoff spot by April 17.

None of this guarantees that St. Louis is doomed.

After all, the Blues won a Stanley Cup after just about everyone counted them out. Perhaps a make-or-break stretch might just propel them to another run?

The most likely scenario might be a familiar one: somewhere in the middle. If so, the Blues should treat the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline like ones not that long ago, and make the sort of brave decisions other teams are too afraid to make.

After all, they’ve done it before under Doug Armstrong. In fact, they’ve done it two years in a row, and not that long ago.

More NHL News

Q&A: Alex Nedeljkovic on his journey to the NHL, keys to goalie goals Panthers expect Aaron Ekblad to be out about 12 weeks after surgery NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche starting to hit their stride

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

For NHL Trade Deadline approach, Blues should echo bold moves from past originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Flyers place Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers

    The Flyers on Tuesday made an eye-opening move by placing Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers. By Jordan Hall

  • Sabres losing streak at 18 games after squandering 3-0 third-period lead to Flyers

    It just cannot get much worse than this.

  • Erik Karlsson's confidence clear in lifting Sharks to big win vs. Wild

    Was that one of the best offensive games of his career? "Not even close," Karlsson told a reporter, snacking on a postgame apple.

  • Brandon Carlo returning to Bruins lineup, doesn't have ill will toward Tom Wilson

    Brandon Carlo is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup on Tuesday night for the first time since March 5, and he doesn't hold any ill will toward Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson from his dangerous hit.

  • Patrick Marleau passes Mark Messier for No. 2 on NHL games played list

    Patrick Marleau has played more NHL games in his lengthy career than all but one other hockey legend.

  • The Buzzer: Marleau, Sabres make NHL history – good and bad – on Monday

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • The Cole Caufield era is ready to begin in Montreal, soon

    Cole Caufield just finished his junior season with Wisconsin when his top-seeded Badgers were bounced out of the first round of regionals. That's good news for Habs fans who are ready for him to make an impact at the NHL level.

  • NHL On NBCSN: How active should Islanders be ahead of trade deadline?

    Coverage of Islanders-Penguins begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showed off impressive speed at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Fields was clocked in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a rare time for a quarterback. According to Pro Football Reference, only three quarterbacks have run faster 40s at the Scouting Combine since 2000: Robert Griffin III, Michael Vick and Reggie [more]

  • Why Justin Fields’ ‘big problem’ might not be a big problem at all

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been criticized for his slow processing speed. Maybe that's because we haven't seen his playbook.

  • Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

    Chris Morgan reviews Tuesday's slate and thinks Dougie Hamilton stands a good chance of extending his point streak in Chicago.

  • How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: TV Channel, live stream for tonight’s game

    It's the Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. with NHL live.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: American League predictions

    Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to determine the fantasy baseball futures for American League players.

  • What do the Blue Jackets do at the trade deadline?

    From here the Jackets have Lightning four times and Panthers twice in the next six contests. That's not a great way to make up lost points.

  • Best choice, not first choice: How Mick Cronin has revived UCLA hoops

    The Bruins are back in the Elite Eight, thanks to some grit on the court and Mick Cronin's guidance on the sideline. What's it taken to pull UCLA back into the limelight?

  • Bills still near top of ESPN power rankings but see slight drop

    Buffalo Bills in ESPN NFL power rankings poll following start of free agency.

  • No. 1 UConn advances to 13th consecutive Final Four in 69-67 battle against No. 2 Baylor

    UConn rattled off a 19-0 run to come back from their largest deficit of the tournament.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL draft, to watch from Clemson with family instead

    Though the NFL draft is set to take place in Cleveland, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won't be in attendance.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)