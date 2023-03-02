NHL trade deadline tracker: Chychrun goes to Senators, Canucks land Hronek

Names continue to fly off the board with the NHL trade deadline inching closer and closer.

As Stanley Cup contenders separate themselves from the rest, and those sitting outside the playoff picture start to pawn off their assets to the highest bidder, the drama off the ice is keeping hockey fans hooked while teams slog through the dog days of the season.

Here's a breakdown of all the trades and news out of the NHL in the lead-up to the March 3 deadline.

March 1

The Penguins acquired some forward depth by trading for Predators veteran Mikael Granlund. The first-round draft pick from 2010 has nine goals and 27 assists through 58 games with the Predators this year. He is under contract for two more seasons after this one with a $5-million cap hit.

March 1

The Sharks acquired center Vladislav Namestnikov from the Lightning in exchange for forward Mikey Eyssimont. Tampa will retain 50 percent of Namestnikov's contract through the end of the 2022-23 season. Namestnikov has appeared in 57 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording 15 points.

March 1

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Teddy Blueger from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Blueger has appeared in 45 games this season, recording two goals and eight assists.

March 1

After a long, drawn-out saga, the Arizona Coyotes finally pulled the trigger on a Jakob Chychrun trade, as they dealt him to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in exchange for three draft picks. He has recorded seven goals and 28 points in 36 games for the Coyotes this season while being on the trade block for the duration of the campaign.

Ottawa gets an ascending star who matches the timeline of its burgeoning stars. Chychrun joins the core of Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Alex DeBrincat, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson.

Chychrun has spent the entirety of his career with the Coyotes since being selected 16th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. He had been held out of games for trade-related reasons since Feb. 10.

March 1

The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick (originally acquired in the Bo Horvat trade) and 2023 second-round pick. The first-round pick is top-12 protected and becomes an unprotected first-round pick in 2024.

Hronek, who was injured in Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, is in the midst of a breakout season for the Red Wings with a career-best nine goals and 38 points through 60 games. The 25-year-old is under contract for one more season at a cap hit of $4.4 million. He was a second-round pick of the Red Wings in 2016.

March 1

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. Gostisbehere, 29, is in the final year of his contract that carries a $4.5-million cap hit. He has 10 goals and 31 points in 52 games this season.

March 1

The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Gavrikov, 27, has registered only 10 points in 52 games this season, but has supplied a steady defensive presence for the floundering Blue Jackets while averaging a career-high 22:20 of average ice time per night.

Korpisalo, 28, owns a 11-11-3 record with a 3.17 goals against average and a .913 save percentage this season. The third-round pick in 2012 will also be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Quick, 37, is leaving the Kings after 16 seasons, two Stanley Cups and 743 games played for the franchise. Los Angeles' third-round selection in the 2005 draft has struggled this season, going 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals against average and a .876 save percentage.

March 1

The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. The Capitals will retain 31 percent of Eller's cap hit. Eller, who has seven goals and 16 points in 60 games this season, is in the final year of a five-year deal that carries a $3.5-million annual cap hit.

February 28

The Minnesota Wild acquired winger Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 33-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 12 assists in 48 games with Columbus this season.

Nyquist is out for the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury suffered on Jan. 25, but could return for the playoffs. The Blue Jackets are retaining 50 percent of Nyquist's salary in the deal.

February 28

The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and forward prospect Reid Schaefer.

Ekholm is a steady, two-way, top-pairing defenseman who will shore up an Oilers blueline that has been an area of weakness the past few seasons. The 32-year-old is under contract through the 2025-26 season at a friendly $6.25-million cap hit. He has five goals and 18 points in 57 games while logging 21:44 minutes per game.

The key return for the rebuilding Predators is this year's first-round pick and Schaefer, a 6-foot-3 winger who was Edmonton's first-rounder in 2022. Barrie has been a productive player this season with 10 goals and 43 points (28 of which are with the man advantage) in 61 games. He has another year on his deal that carries a $4.5-million cap hit.

February 28

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. Originally drafted by the Maple Leafs fifth overall in 2008, Schenn will give Toronto some added muscle on the blueline — he currently leads the NHL in hits — and Stanley Cup experience, having won back-to-back titles with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

February 28

The New York Islanders acquired forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. The 26-year-old, who has 12 goals and 21 points in 58 games, carries a $2.25-million cap hit and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

February 28

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin. The pick sent to Toronto originally belonged to the Boston Bruins and was acquired by the Capitals in the Dmitry Orlov trade.

Gustafsson, 30, is having a resurgent year with the Capitals with seven goals and 38 points in 61 games, the highest goal and point totals he has reached since a 17-goal, 60-point season with the Blackhawks in 2018-19. He carries an $800,000 cap hit and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Capitals get back a premium asset in Sandin, who is only 22 and was a first-round pick of the Leafs in 2018. He has four goals and 20 points in 56 games and is locked up for one more season after this at a $1.4-million cap hit.

February 28

The New York Rangers acquired forward Patrick Kane and defense prospect Cooper Zech from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski. The Blackhawks also received Vili Saarijarvi from the Coyotes, while Arizona landed a 2025 fifth-round pick in the three-team deal.

Kane has tallied 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with Chicago this season. He has not played since Feb. 22, choosing to sit out as his future was being determined.

The Buffalo, New York native is in the final year of a eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million AAV) he signed in July 2014.

February 28

The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick.

Johansson, 32, has registered 13 goals and 28 points in 60 games with the Capitals this season after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. Johansson played for the Wild in the 2020-21, registering 14 points in 36 games.

February 28

The San Jose Sharks have acquired the rights to unsigned prospect Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

Thrun, 21, has registered 26 points in 28 games as the captain of Harvard in the NCAA. He was selected with the 101st-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft.

February 28

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired winger Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the rights to unsigned forward Patrik Puistola. Edmonton's fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujärvi has struggled this season with only five goals and 14 points in 58 games. The 24-year-old carries a $3-million cap hit and will become a restricted free agent with a $3 million qualifying offer at the end of the season.

Puistola, 22, was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round in 2019. He has 15 goals and 38 points in 56 games with Finnish Elite League's Jukurit Mikkeli this season.

February 28

The Nashville Predators acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff from the New York Rangers for future considerations. Rueschhoff, 26, has two goals and 11 points in 31 AHL games this season.

February 27

The Buffalo Sabres acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward prospect Josh Bloom. Stillman, 24, has been held without a goal through 32 games for the Canucks this season, picking up five assists on the year.

Bloom, 19, has 58 points in 59 OHL games this season split between North Bay and Saginaw.

February 27

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev. Chicago will retain 50 percent of McCabe’s $4 million salary for this season, along with the next two seasons. McCabe has two goals and 20 points in 55 games while averaging 19:30 per game, while Lafferty has 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games.

February 26

The Nashville Predators acquired forward Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations. A second-round pick of the Flyers in 2017, Ratcliffe has two goals and four points in 26 AHL games this season.

February 26

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators on Sunday but it didn't come cheap. In return, the Predators are receiving defenseman Cal Foote, a first-round pick in 2025 (top 10 protected), a second-round selection in 2024, as well as third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023.

Jeannot has played in 56 games for the Predators this season, recording five goals and 14 points, including 85 penalty minutes.

February 26

The Colorado Avalanche reunited with defenseman Jack Johnson, acquiring him from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Andreas Englund, the team announced on Sunday. Johnson won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2021-22. He has four points in 58 games this season. Englund has three points in 36 contests in 2022-23.

February 26

The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier, forward prospect Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 seventh-round pick, defensemen Nikita Okhotiuk and Shakir Mukhamadullin, and forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson.

February 26

The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov, the teams announced on Sunday. The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Dadonov's salary until the end of the current season. Gurianov has two goals and seven assists in 43 games this year, while Dadonov has four goals and 14 assists in 50 contests.

February 26

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward prospect Zachary Dean. The 27-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 59 games this season and will hit free agency at the end of the campaign.

February 25

The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. Niederreiter, 30, has 18 goals and 28 points in 56 games this season. Niederreiter signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Nashville after spending the previous four seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

February 25

The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick. The Rangers' ninth overall pick in 2018, Kravtsov reportedly requested a trade earlier this month. He has five goals and five assists in 45 career NHL games. Lockwood, 24, has one assist in 12 games with the Canucks this season, to go along with 12 goals and 18 points in 28 AHL games.

February 25

The Colorado Avalanche acquire goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers. Kinkaid, 33, gives the Avalanche some veteran protection behind goaltenders Alexandar Georgiev and Pavel Francouz. Bowers, a first-round pick of the Senators in 2017, has failed to make the leap to the NHL since being sent to Colorado as part of the Matt Duchene trade. The 23-year-old has four goals and 14 points in 37 games in the AHL this season.

February 23

The Boston Bruins aren't waiting for deadline day to gear up for the stretch run.

The NHL's top team acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals on Thursday, sending forward Craig Smith along with a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-rounder and a 2024 third the other way.

To make the salary work, the Minnesota Wild got involved in the trade, securing a fifth-round pick to retain a portion of Orlov’s salary.

February 23

The Blackhawks and Ducks swapped AHL depth players, with Chicago sending forward Josiah Slavin to Anaheim in exchange for winger/defenseman Hunter Drew.

February 22

The Ottawa Senators have cleared some valuable cap space ahead of the NHL trade deadline, dealing defenseman Nikita Zaitsev — along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth — to the Chicago Blackhawks for "future considerations" in a salary-dump move.

Shipping Zaitsev and his $4.5-million cap hit — this season and next — to Chicago helps pave the way for a potentially significant move as Ottawa is likely to be a buyer at the deadline this year for the first time in a while.

"We're pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion wrote in a statement.

"He's a pro's pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure. We're thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said Chicago intends to keep Zaitsev in hopes he can add some NHL-caliber depth to the right side of the team's d-corps.

February 22

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick. Weber is currently on long-term injured reserve and hasn't played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. He has three years remaining on his contract.

February 19

The Rangers acquired Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators, trading for the 27-year-old for the second season in a row.

Ottawa will receive forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023. The pick becomes a sixth-round selection if New York advances past the first round of the playoffs.

On paper, Motte is not a flashy addition. Through nine games with the Rangers last season, he failed to collect a point. The 27-year-old did, however, generate two points (both goals) through 15 playoff games.

February 17

The St. Louis Blues traded forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for 2023 first- and third-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick, along with minor-league forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. St. Louis retained 50 percent of O'Reilly's salary in the deal. The Minnesota Wild retained 25 percent of O'Reilly's salary in exchange for Toronto 2025 fourth-round pick, while also sending forward prospect Josh Pillar to the Maple Leafs.

February 9

The St. Louis Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner.

February 5

The San Jose Sharks traded defenseman Jaycob Megna to the Seattle Kraken for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. In 48 games this season, Megna has registered 12 points and 21 penalty minutes. The 30-year-old is signed through 2024 at a $762,500 AAV.

January 30

The Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round pick. Horvat, 27, is on pace to have a career year, scoring 31 goals and registering 54 points in 49 games.

Beauvillier, 25, has struggled in 2022-23, posting only 20 points in 49 games. Raty, 20, was taken by the Islanders with the 52nd-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

January 25

The San Jose Sharks traded defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald.

The Avalanche took a chance on Merkley after the 24-year-old puck-moving defenseman requested a trade out of San Jose in January, while also acquiring a familiar face in Nieto, who played in Colorado between 2016 and 2020. In return, the Sharks brought in Kaut, a once highly-touted lottery pick that could not find his footing with the Avs, and undrafted veteran blueliner MacDonald.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 3.

Who are the best players available?

Arizona Coyotes' Jacob Chychrun is the best defenseman up for grabs, with a number of teams around the league interested in acquiring the 24-year-old under team control through 2026.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is also likely to be moved.