Hurricanes reportedly set to sign maligned blueliner Tony DeAngelo

Tony DeAngelo is arguably the most hated and polarizing player in the league, and now he's joining one of the NHL's most likeable teams. (Getty)

The Carolina Hurricanes have been a lot of casual fan’s favourite team to follow as they tow the line between likeable stars Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov and grinding wingers like Jordan Martinook.

Well on Wednesday they decided to throw a lot of that good will out the window.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre Lebrun, the Hurricanes are set to sign unrestricted free agent defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1-million contract.

The expectation once finalized is that UFA D Tony DeAngelo will sign for $1 million on a one-year deal with Carolina. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

DeAngelo, 25, was bought out of the final year of his contract by the New York Rangers earlier this week after a hellish couple of years of him on the Blueshirts’ blue line.

While his defensive shortcomings have been well recorded, he has spent the last year or so punching his goaltender, throwing social media tantrums when former president Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, and trying to cover up his prior OHL suspension for using racial slurs on the ice, among other things.

DeAngelo is easily one of the more publicly vile characters in the NHL and he will now make his return on the ice.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.

