NHL teases release of 'Reverse Retro' jersey line for every team

Retro, but reverse. (@adidashockey)

More jerseys! And why not? The NHL has some lost revenue to manufacture.

Presumably with that in mind, and just in time for the holidays, the league and its official uniform partner, Adidas, has teased its line of “Reverse Retro” jerseys, which is set for release on Nov. 16 and to be used throughout the 2020-21 season.

It appears as though all 31 teams will have their retro looks re-imagined by “reversing” either old colour schemes or ones that belonged to a previous iteration of the same franchise.

Based on the animation alone, it’s quite difficult to nail down a single team, let alone all 31. Thankfully, there’s this cheat sheet, which may or may not be mostly accurate.

Updating this graphic to swap Ottawa and Vegas. Sens will go red with black numbers, no gold. Knights will be red (as we've seen) with gold accents and white numbers.



Standing by the call on NYI/EDM, but it's a close one. pic.twitter.com/DMKYYeQrnx — icethetics (@icethetics) November 10, 2020

Montreal in blue. Vegas and St. Louis in red. Vancouver in green. Anaheim in something that looks exactly like a San Jose Sharks sweater.

It seems you’ll see all that and more at some point when the season (hopefully) begins.

