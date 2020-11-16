NHL teams unveil Reverse Retro alternate jerseys for upcoming season

While details about the 2020-21 NHL season remain up in the air, one thing is certain: Team jerseys will have a new look in select games.

Adidas and the league on Monday released new-look Reverse Retro alternate jerseys. According to the NHL, it's the first time all 31 teams have participated in a league-wide alternate jersey program.

Adidas worked with the teams to come up with a remixed version of previous color schemes, logos and other elements of past jerseys. For example, the St. Louis Blues' alternate jersey is red and the Montreal Canadiens' main color is blue.

Some teams went truly retro, bringing back the logos of previous incarnations. The Colorado Avalanche's alternate jersey has a Quebec Nordiques logo, the Carolina Hurricanes adopted a Hartford Whalers theme, and the Winnipeg Jets use the logo of the team that moved to Phoenix in 1996.

The Vegas Golden Knights, whose history is only three years, used elements of previous Las Vegas teams such as the Wranglers and Thunder. It moved the secondary logo to the jersey crest.

The jerseys go on sale next month for $180-$225 in the U.S. and $200-$250 in Canada, adding revenue to a league that's not sure yet of the season's start date, length or when fans can attend games.

A look at the 31 alternate jerseys:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL, Adidas team up for Reverse Retro alternate jerseys next season