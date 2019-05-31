NHL suspends Oskar Sundqvist one game for boarding Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was knocked out of the game after taking a hit to the head from Oskar Sundqvist. Grzelcyk left the ice and didn't return. He was placed in the NHL's concussion protocol and won't travel to St. Louis for Games 3 or 4 of the series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though Sundqvist did serve a two-minute minor during the game, he will be getting additional discipline. Per the NHL Player Safety Twitter account, Sundqvist will be suspended one game for boarding Grzelcyk.

St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for one game for Boarding Boston's Matt Grzelcyk. https://t.co/2W0ZLnn9fI — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2019

The NHL offered an explanation of the decision in a video stating the following:

While we acknowledge that Grzelcyk does adjust his body position in making a play on the puck, he does not do so in a way that absolves Sundqvist of responsibility for the nature of this hit.

Oskar Sundqvist with a nasty hit on Matt Grzelcyk. 😬#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Yd6A0BfzMw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2019

So far this postseason, Sundqvist has posted a plus/minus of plus-eight, has four goals, five assists, and has averaged just under 16 minutes time on ice.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.