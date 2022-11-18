Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood stretchered off ice after injury

Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood #41 was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being injured. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood left Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers on a stretcher after suffering an injury in the second period.

Wedgewood was in noticeable discomfort after making a pair of saves on an Anton Lundell breakaway, reaching for his lower back after the whistle. He remained down on the ice for several minutes before medical personnel brought out the stretcher.

Scott Wedgewood was stretchered off the ice after suffering an apparent injury while making two wonderful saves on an Anton Lundell breakaway. pic.twitter.com/254F3tV57T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2022

The Stars shared an update shortly after the incident, stating the 30-year-old was "okay" and was being treated in the locker room. There was no official word after the game about his condition, with Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer classifying it as an upper-body injury. DeBoer also said Wedgewood would fly back to Dallas with the team for further evaluation.

Teammate Tyler Seguin said Wedgewood was able to move around on his own after the game.

"His spirits seem a lot better now and it is nice seeing him walking around. I gave him a high-five,” Seguin said, per USA Today.

Wedgewood had made 21 saves on 23 shots before his departure as the Stars held a 5-2 lead at the time. Jake Oettinger replaced the Brampton, Ont., native and put the finishing touches on a 6-4 victory.

Wedgewood, who serves as the Stars' backup goalie, owns a 4-3-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average through eight games in 2022-23.

