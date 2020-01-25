NHL All-Star Game online: How to watch Bruins' David Pastrnak in the 3-on-3 tournament

Could this be the last NHL All-Star Game for a while where the league's divisions square off in a 3-on-3 tournament?

In his state of the league address on Friday at All-Star Weekend in St. Louis, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said there would be a "distinct international flavor" at the 2021 All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Panthers in South Florida.

So while the 3-on-3 format is apparently sticking around, the event could showcase players representing their countries rather than the NHL's divisions, as the women's 3-on-3 game between the U.S. and Canada did at the Skills Competition on Friday night.

"I think we have a general understanding of what we're talking about and what it looks like," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.

For now, it'll be the divisions squaring off in three 20-minute games on Saturday night in St. Louis. The Bruins' David Pastrnak, the NHL's leading goal-scorer with 37, is Boston's lone player among the All-Stars. He's the Atlantic Division captain and will be coached by the Bruins' Bruce Cassidy.

The Atlantic Division plays the Metropolitan and the Central plays the Pacific, with the winners facing off after that. Teams change ends at the 10-minute mark and shootouts determine a winner if they're tied after 20 minutes.

Here's how to watch the All-Star Game on Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis:

Time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: NBC

Online: Click here, via the NBC Sports' MyTeams App











