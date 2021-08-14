NHL All-Star Game locations: 2022, 2023 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a year without its midseason celebration of the best players in hockey, the NHL's All-Star Game will return in 2022. Though a date for the All-Star Game has yet to be announced, the NHL plans to finalize its schedule of events "near the halfway point of the 2021-22 season."

Here are the future NHL All-Star Game locations for the next few seasons:

2022 NHL All-Star Game: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Home of the Golden Knights)

2023 NHL All-Star Game: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida* (Home of the Panthers)

2024 NHL All-Star Game: Location not yet announced

*as reported by the Miami Herald

The Golden Knights will host All-Star Weekend festivities in 2022 for the first time since the expansion team was founded in 2017. They will reportedly be followed by the Panthers, who were previously awarded the 2021 All-Star Game until the coronavirus pandemic canceled the event. It will mark the first time since 2003 that the All-Star Game has made its way to Sunrise.