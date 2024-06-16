NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Rockies win 16-4 over Pirates

GRAND JUCNTION, Colo. (KREX)—The Stanley Cup Final just got interesting. After dropping the first three games, the Edmonton Oilers unleashed their offense with an 8-1 blowout over the Florida Panthers in Game 4.

Edmonton, which had only managed four goals in the first three games, shattered that total in just two periods on Saturday night. The highlight was Connor McDavid’s first goal of the series, making it 4-1. McDavid wasn’t done there – he also dished out three assists, giving him a record-breaking 32 assists this postseason, surpassing Wayne Gretzky.

The odds remain long for the Oilers. Only one team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final – the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. In NHL history, only four teams have pulled off that feat. Edmonton faces a tough challenge as they head back to Florida for Game 5, scheduled for 6 p.m.

Switching gears to Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies took Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 16-4 victory. Rockies pitcher Ty Blach had a solid outing, pitching five innings and giving up just two runs. Hunter Goodman had an outstanding day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. The Rockies tallied a total of 16 hits in this contest.

Colorado splits the series with Pittsburgh and looks to take the series tomorrow, with the game scheduled for 1 p.m.

