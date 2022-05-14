Ryan Reaves goes berserk while reading Rangers starting lineup

Rangers enforcer Ryan Reaves went full Bruce Buffer while announcing New York's starters in the dressing room ahead of their Game 6 win over the Pens. (Twitter/NHLOnTNT)

Ryan Reaves came with the heat while reading the New York Rangers' starting lineup in the dressing room before the puck dropped on Game 6 Friday night.

The veteran tough guy showed the leadership and tenacity the Rangers brought him for as he emotionally rattled off the Rangers starters with an electricity you have to see to believe.

Ryan Reaves reading the @NYRangers starting lineup is ELECTRIC 😤 pic.twitter.com/NVPbwcc27x — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 13, 2022

Reaves and his Rangers teammates had their backs against the wall heading into the evening, down 3-2 in their first-round series to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite those long odds heading into the contest, the Blueshirts showed no fear, knocking off the Penguins 5-3 on the road to force an all-or-nothing Game 7.

Pittsburgh jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but a big second-period comeback headed by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider put New York ahead before Evgeni Malkin tied it at 3-3 heading into the third.

The score remained tied for most of the final regulation frame until Chris Kreider hammered in a wild game-winning goal with under two minutes left for his second of the game.

Andrew Copp would add an empty netter, sealing New York's victory, and sending the series back to the Big Apple for one more go.

