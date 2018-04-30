NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Power Rankings: Are you a pessimist or optimist with the Capitals?

The Second Round of the NHL Playoffs is already shaping up to be more competitive across the board compared to the First Round. No series is more than two games in and already the lower seed has taken a home game from the higher seeds.

For the Capitals, it was more of the same in their first contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jumping on an early 2-0 lead in Game 1, the Caps then allowed the Penguins to slowly climb back and eventually take the victory.

In Game 2 Washington finished the job after going up 2-0, eventually 3-0, and then shut the door defensively on Pittsburgh.

Which team though is the real Capitals? All three of the playoff losses saw the Capitals go up with a two-goal advantage. They've proven they can't hold on to a lead, but they've also had lead in every single playoff matchup. Bottom line, they can't really be trusted yet...

Over in the Atlantic the Boston Bruins, who had to will their way through the Toronto Maple Leafs, dealt Tampa Bay Lightning their first home loss of this postseason. No need to say the Bruins are tired after their seven-game series, they rolled to the tune of six goals in their Game 1 win. Jake DeBrusk is flying around with one of the older crews in the league and has six goals so far in the playoffs.

All the ‘favorites' though remain out west. The heavyweight bout between the Winning Jets and the Nashville Predators could easily have been for the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl. Keep an eye on Jets' net minder Connor Hellebuyck, he has been killing it with a 92.8 percent save mark in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Oh and don't forget about the Las Vegas Golden Knights. They scored seven – not a typo – goals in Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks.

