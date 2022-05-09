Tony DeAngelo launches his stick toward Brad Marchand to cap feisty Game 4

The two star-pests went at it throughout Game 4, culminating in DeAngelo's wild stick toss as Marchand potted his 5th point of the day. (Photo via Twitter/Sportsnet)

The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes is getting dramatic, and of course that narrative is developing around the most polarizing players on either team.

In the dying seconds of Game 4 as Bruins winger Brad Marchand went in all alone to pot the empty-net goal to secure the 5-2 win, the stick of Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo was unexpectedly hurled towards him — either in some half-baked effort to try and stop the inevitable goal, out of pure frustration, or to take out the legs of the Bruins star.

The action is certainly up for interpretation:

Tony DeAngelo threw his stick to try and stop Brad Marchand from scoring. 👀 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QgGxAJKKgi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 8, 2022

DeAngelo is known to throw an occasional temper tantrum on and off the ice, so much so that he was eventually bought out by the Rangers after starting a fight with then-teammate Alex Georgiev in the tunnel after a loss to Pittsburgh in January 2021.

Eventually, the Hurricanes decided to sign the maligned, but offensively gifted, defenseman to a cheap one-year deal. And while they reaped the on-ice benefits of signing a player known to have a bad attitude, they might be slightly embarrassed by it after he threw a fit on Sunday.

Earlier in the game — one in which the two super-pests went at it all day long — Marchand responded to DeAngelo chirping his nose size by seemingly reminding the Hurricanes blueliner of some of his past transgressions.

In addition to being a notable defender of Donald Trump — so much so that he decided to quit Twitter and Instagram when the former president was kicked off those platforms — DeAngelo was also once suspended from the Ontario Hockey League for eight games after he called his teammate a slur. It was the second time that season that he was suspended because he said something offensive.

Whether Marchand is acknowledging those events from 2014, or is just assuming someone spewing so much vile hate during his time on Twitter, has racist tendencies, is still unknown. But, he certainly won’t let anyone know exactly what he said.

After the game, when asked about the altercation, Marchand told the media that he “was just saying hi,” and asking how his Mother’s Day was.

Lucky us to be getting at least two more games between these clubs, as the Bruins’ 5-2 win tied up the series at two. It continues on Tuesday night.

