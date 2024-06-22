NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Andrew Cogliano retires, Nuggets draft pick at 28

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —The unthinkable is happening, the Edmonton Oilers have tied the Stanley Cup Final after dropping the first three games. The Oilers cracked the Florida Panthers’ relentless forechecking, scoring three goals off the rush for a commanding 5-1 victory in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl finally made his mark, setting up Warren Foegele’s early goal, with Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman adding goals in the second period. This makes the Oilers the first team since the 1945 Detroit Red Wings to tie the final after being down 3-0 in the series.

Now, Edmonton has a shot at making history. On Monday night in Sunrise, Florida, they could join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams to come all the way back from that deficit to win the Stanley Cup. The stage is set for an epic Game 7, and the Oilers and Panthers are ready to face off one last time.

In other news, Andrew Cogliano, the Avalanche right wing, is retiring after a stellar 17-season run. Cogliano played 1,294 games and is not just riding off into the sunset. He is staying in the Mile High City, joining the Avalanche front office where he will be involved in player development, scouting, and working with the Colorado Eagles.

Cogliano put up 464 points in his career, skating for the Oilers, Ducks, Stars, Sharks, and the Avalanche. He also notched 40 points in 131 playoff games and played a key role in the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup victory. This past season, Cogliano still had gas in the tank, racking up 19 points in 75 games. He participated in all 11 playoff games, dishing out five assists.

Looking ahead to the draft, everyone is saying this class is looking weak. The Nuggets don’t have much wiggle room with the salary cap and the new collective bargaining agreement, so don’t expect any big-name free agents rolling into Denver. Coach Malone, Calvin Booth, and Josh Kroenke have their work cut out for them. They need to get creative to improve this roster, and it won’t be easy. But if anyone can do it, it’s this crew.

