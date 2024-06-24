NHL Stanley Cup Final: How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 7 Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It all comes down to this. The Florida Panthers are on the verge of winning the first-ever Stanley Cup in franchise history, while the Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of a historic comeback, as the the two teams meet tonight in a Game 7 matchup of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers vs. Oilers game takes place tonight, live from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL.

At a Glance: Watch Panthers vs. Oilers Online

When Monday, June 24, 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

TV channel ABC

Stream online DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

How to Watch Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 Livestream Online

Tonight’s Panthers vs. Oilers hockey game airs live on ABC, so you can watch the Game 7 matchup on TV through your local ABC affiliate. Want to watch the Oilers vs. Panthers game online? There are a few ways to livestream the hockey game without cable, including ways to stream it for free.

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Online Free

BEST OPTION

DirecTV Stream

GET 5-DAY FREE TRIAL

Watch the Oilers vs. Panthers game live online through DirecTV Stream, which carries a live ABC feed as part of its channel offerings. Even better? DirecTV Stream currently has a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream Game 7 online for free. Continue on with a streaming package (from $69.99/month) or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Online Free

FREE STREAMING

Fubo

GET 7-DAY FREE TRIAL

Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services for sports, and their current packages include a live feed of ABC to let you watch the Oilers vs. Panthers game online without cable.



Fubo has a 7-day free trial that you can get here to livestream the Stanley Cup final game online free. Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR, so you can record the game to watch back on-demand later. Plans start at $79.99/month after your free trial is up.

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Online Free

EDITOR'S PICK

Hulu + Live TV

GET 3-DAY FREE TRIAL

For the most content options, we like Hulu + Live TV, which gets you access to all of Hulu’s on-demand shows and movies, plus 95+ live TV channels, including ABC.



Use this three-day free trial to test out the service and watch the Stanley Cup final on Hulu for free. Your subscription also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+ in addition to all of Hulu’s offerings. Plans start at $76.99/month after your free trial is over.

The Oilers came back from a 3-0 deficit to even the series on Friday, and they’ll be looking to continue their hot streak all the way to the Stanley Cup win. The Panthers, meantime, will be bolstered by a home crowd hungry for a first Stanley Cup trophy. Watch the Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 on ABC for free through DirecTV Stream here.

