NHL Stanley Cup Final set as Edmonton Oilers advance for first time since 2006

The NHL Stanley Cup Final is officially set.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in game six of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday to advance to the Cup for the eighth time in franchise history and first since 2006.

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got the scoring started quickly, giving Edmonton a 1-0 lead just over four minutes into the game, while forward Zach Hyman scored later in the first period to extend the lead.

Despite a third-period goal from the Stars, the Oilers never budged and the crowd on hand at Rogers Place in Edmonton gave their team an electric ovation as the final buzzer sounded.

Fans chanted “We want the Cup” as the Oiler players celebrated and shook hands with Stars players.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said it was “unbelievable” when asked what it meant to the city of Edmonton and their fans.

“Best fans in the league,” Nugent-Hopkins told the TNT broadcast. “It’s incredible to do it, get to the next level in front of these fans. Obviously, got a ton of work to do. Played a good team. We are going to enjoy tonight but proud of this group.”

Oilers players celebrate their victory in game six of the Western Conference Finals. - Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The Oilers, who have won five Cups in their franchise history, will now face the Florida Panthers, who lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in last year’s Stanley Cup – their first final in 27 years.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for June 8 at 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

“There’s been lots of growing pains, for sure, lots of lessons along the way,” McDavid told reporters after the game. “Obviously, it feels good, it feels great to be in this position. This was always part of the plan and it feels good to be here today.”

The Oilers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last Stalney Cup Final appearance 18 years ago, and after that failed to reach the playoffs for the next 10 seasons.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com