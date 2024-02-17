NHL Stadium Series times, live stream, TV for Flyers vs. Devils, Rangers vs. Islanders

The NHL's Heritage Classic and Winter Classic gave Western Conference teams a chance to play outdoor hockey.

Now, it's the Eastern Conference's turn.

The NHL's final two outdoor games of the 2023-24 season will be an all-Metropolitan Division affair with the Philadelphia Flyers playing the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets.

The games could also have an impact on the playoff race.

"I trust our team. I want them to enjoy the experience (but) they’ll be ready to play," Flyers coach John Tortorella told reporters. "I don’t have to worry about that."

Here's what to know about this weekend's Stadium Series games:

The NHL will play two games this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

When this weekend's Stadium Series games?

The Flyers and Devils will play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the Rangers and Islanders will play at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Devils and Islanders are considered the home teams and will have the last line change.

Where are this weekend's Stadium Series games?

Both games are at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is the same stadium where the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets play.

How can I watch the Stadium Series games?

Both games will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

How can I live stream the Stadium Series games?

Both games can be streamed on ESPN+ and on the ESPN app.

What is the weather for the Stadium Series games?

Saturday's forecast calls for partly cloudy weather with a temperature of 31 at game time. It will drop to 27 during the game. Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a game-time temperature of 38.

What are the teams' records in outdoor games?

The Rangers are 4-0, Flyers 1-3-1 and the Devils and Islanders are 0-1.

What to know about Saturday's Flyers-Devils game

The Flyers have exceeded expectations this season, while the Devils have dropped off from last season's breakthrough amid major injuries. Philadelphia leads New Jersey by seven points, and the Devils are two points out of a wild-card spot. Devils' top offensive threat Jack Hughes is back from his second injury of the season and has four points in his last three games. Flyers forward Sean Couturier this week was named the team's first captain since Claude Giroux was traded in 2022.

What to know about Sunday's Rangers-Islanders game

The Rangers have won six in a row, lead the Metropolitan Division with 73 points and are one point out of the Eastern Conference lead. They just lost forward Blake Wheeler for at least the rest of the regular season. The Islanders are four points out of a wild-card spot after making the playoffs last season. Patrick Roy has gone 3-3-2 since being replacing Lane Lambert as head coach.

