After NHL snub, Russian league becomes springboard to Olympics

FILE PHOTO: 26, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov (79) celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

By Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Often seen as a destination for veterans or those struggling for ice-time in North America's National Hockey League (NHL), the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has suddenly become a haven for Russians with Olympic aspirations.

Following the NHL's decision to bar its players from competing at the 2018 Winter Games, several Russians have ended talks with teams in the league, extended contracts with KHL clubs or returned home in the hope of making the Olympic roster.

Defenceman Andrei Markov, who had 572 points in 990 games over 16 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, told Reuters he signed with KHL club Ak Bars Kazan over the summer for family reasons and not because of next year's Pyeongchang Games.

However, the 38-year-old finds himself among a pool of Russians in the KHL, widely considered the world's second best international league, who could compete at the Olympics.

"We can't hide that Russia wants to win gold," the three-time Olympian said. "I've always taken pride in playing for Russia. It's a big responsibility."

The NHL announced in April that it would not halt its season to accommodate next February's Olympics, infuriating those wishing to participate and ending a run of five consecutive Winter Games with players from the league.

The Russian men's hockey team have won only two medals -- a silver in 1998 and bronze in 2002 -- in the past five Olympics, while Finland, a country of 5.5 million, have won one silver and three bronzes during the same period.

Despite having some of the world's leading talent, Russia have suffered humiliating defeats in recent Games, including a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Finland at the 2014 Sochi Games and a 7-3 rout to Canada in the last eight at Vancouver 2010.