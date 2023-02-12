Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg out indefinitely after tearing MCL in both knees

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg suffered MCL tears in both of his knees and had to be stretchered off the ice on Saturday. (Reuters)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing his MCL in both knees, the team announced on Sunday.

Injury update: #Sens GM Pierre Dorion informed media at practice this a.m. that goaltender Anton Forsberg (right and left knee MCL) will be out indefinitely while defenceman Jake Sanderson (UBI) will miss a minimum of the next two weeks. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 12, 2023

The 30-year-old netminder was injured during the Senators game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon, and had to be stretchered off after a scramble in front resulted in Oilers forward Zach Hyman falling onto Forsberg.

scary situation here in ottawa as sens goaltender anton forsberg is down in serious pain. the stretcher is out to take him off the ice. pic.twitter.com/LfhHiqn5vP — zach (@zjlaing) February 11, 2023

Mads Sogaard replaced Forsberg in the crease as the Senators went on to lose 6-3 at home.

Forsberg's injury most likely ends what has been a productive season for one-half of Ottawa’s netminding tandem. While his basic stats don’t initially pop out, the veteran ranks 16th league-wide with 8.1 goals saved above expected according to Moneypuck.com, sandwiched between Vitek Vanacek and Darcy Kumeper.

Anton Forsberg hurt the MCL in both his left and right knees and is out indefinitely. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/O25RXUSjYb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 12, 2023

Hyman, shared his thoughts following the game, clearly distraught by the image of Forsberg writhing in pain.

“You hear him go down, you hear him in pain. I can’t do anything else, I can’t do anything. I’m just stuck on him because there’s a guy who is on top of me, pushing me in,” Hyman said on Saturday. “I almost stopped playing there, because I locked eyes and he was in pain.”

Forsberg's absence further complicates matters in the crease for the Ottawa Senators. The team’s intended goaltending tandem heading into the season are both on the shelf now, as Cam Talbot remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, though he did resume skating on Sunday and appears likely to return in roughly two weeks. Mads Sogaard, Ottawa’s second round selection in the 2019 draft, is currently serving as the team’s backup, and seems likely to take the starters reigns despite having only three NHL games under his belt.

In 28 games this season, Forsberg is 11-11-2 with a 3.26 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

