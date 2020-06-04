A few more details on the format of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been revealed.

When the NHL first announced its return to play plan last month, it said the first two rounds of the playoffs could use a Best-of-5 or the traditional Best-of-7 series format. It also wasn't sure if the playoff rounds would use a bracket style or re-seed after every round.

Well, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, we have an agreement between the league and NHLPA on both issues.

Keep in mind, this is just the format agreement. Still to come are Phase 3 (training camp) and Phase 4 (games/hubs/protocol) which still have to be negotiated. Only preliminary talks so far on those fronts. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 4, 2020

The 2019-20 season will resume with the teams that finished No. 4 through No. 12 in each conference competing in a Best-of-5 play-in round. While the play-in round is happening, the top four teams in each conference will take part in a round-robin tournament that will determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs.

The league's decision to re-seed after each round makes it even more important for the Boston Bruins and other top four teams in each conference to win the round-robin tournament.

NHL to re-seed, use Best-of-7 format in each 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff round, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston