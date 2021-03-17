NHL second-half predictions: On trades, MVP, Stanley Cup winner

The shortened and more compact 2021 NHL season has made mid-March the halfway point.

As of this writing, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights were leading their divisions. The Buffalo Sabres (16 points) sit at the bottom of the league.

Connor McDavid (53 points), Auston Matthews (21 goals), Marc-Andre Fleury (.936 save percentage) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (18 wins) lead the league in their respective categories.

But as teams and players get more acclimated to COVID-19 protocols and intra-division play, what will happen in the second half? USA TODAY Sports' NHL experts make some predictions on a variety of topics.

Winners and losers: What stood out in first half of NHL season

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates a goal with teammates during a February game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Biggest name to be traded

Sabres center Eric Staal: In the final year of his deal and with 10 points in 28 games, the 36-year-old could be a perfect center for a contending team that is looking for depth down the middle and playoff experience. – Jimmy Hascup

Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm: Nashville may choose to move him for assets to help them in the upcoming expansion draft. He'll be attractive because he is signed through next season as a reasonable $3.75 million cap hit. The Predators could get a nice return for him. – Mike Brehm

Sabres winger Taylor Hall: This marriage is not working for either side. The 2017-18 NHL MVP and former No. 1 overall pick has just two goals in 28 games but it seems impossible for the 29-year-old to have fallen that far off the cliff. A free agent again this upcoming offseason, Hall will surely be itching to prove his worth on a contending team to boost his own stock. For the Sabres, getting literally anything for Hall before he (likely) walks is essential to helping this long-term rebuild. – Jace Evans

Team that will improve in standings the most

Dallas Stars: They have played the fewest games (25) in the NHL because of two pauses, so they have the most upside to gain in the standings. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Stars rank among the top third in expected goals for percentage and puck possession. Good things could be on the way. – Hascup

Calgary Flames: Their early season play didn't seem to match their talent level. But that changed when coach Geoff Ward was fired and Darryl Sutter was hired for a second stint. The Flames are playing better defensively, important in a division with high-powered players. They should rise to a playoff spot. – Brehm

Boston Bruins: A small regression was probably expected after the Bruins lost a number of pieces from last year's Presidents' Trophy-winning team. Still, it's a bit of a surprise to see this team in fourth in the East Division. But good news is on the horizon: Boston has yet to play the Buffalo Sabres this season. Eight contests against the league's worst team (in addition to four more against the dreadful Devils) should send the Bruins shooting up the standings in a hurry. – Evans

Team that will drop in the standings the most

Chicago Blackhawks: While their 14-11-5 record has been among the best early surprises, it has come with a goal differential of -6 and underlying metrics that don't point to a dominant team. – Hascup

Toronto Maple Leafs: They're not as formidable with Matthews playing through an injured wrist. They won't drop out of the playoffs, but they could lose the division lead. A lot depends on GM Kyle Dubas, who said he'd be willing to trade a top prospect for help. – Brehm

New York Islanders: A recent nine-game winning streak was impressive, but it should be noted that seven of their wins in that run came against the Sabres and Devils. The Islanders won't see either of those cellar-dwelling teams again until the final four games of the season. More losses seem in their future facing stiffer competition on a nightly basis, but the Islanders overall are still in great shape to make the playoffs again. – Evans

Stanley Cup winner

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche, who are in third place in the West Division, are one point out of second place and three points back of first-place Vegas. They are in third mainly because the second-place Wild have surprised. Colorado, my preseason pick for the Cup, is still dangerous. – Hascup

Avalanche: I, too, had them as my preseason pick. The Avs have also been hurt by injuries to Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. MacKinnon is back, Makar is trending that way and goalie Philipp Grubauer was just named player of the week. – Brehm

Golden Knights: Vegas was my pick to win it all before the season and to this point the Golden Knights have given me no reason to waver on that prediction. The Knights are balanced on offense, but it's on defense where they've been most impressive. Thanks to the re-emergence of Marc-Andre Fleury, who has a league-high four shutouts and leads the NHL in both save percentage and goals-against average, the Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the league. – Evans

Next coach to be fired

San Jose Sharks' Bob Boughner: The problem with the Sharks is that they don't seem to have a clear plan for their direction. They are not good enough to contend yet they have a mix of youth and veterans. A poor second half could mean Boughner takes the fall. – Hascup

Sabres' Ralph Krueger: They're not doing anything well and the frustration is growing. In those cases, the coach is the one who usually goes. But with a playoff berth out of the question, the Sabres might just wait until the end of the season to make a move. – Brehm

Coyotes' Rick Tocchet: As has been a theme in Tocchet's tenure, the Coyotes struggle to score and their playoff hopes are dimming after four consecutive losses, two coming via shutout. This is a franchise in need of a reset so the Coyotes — who hired a new GM in September — parting ways with Tocchet would hardly be surprising. – Evans

Bold prediction

See below. – Hascup

Connor McDavid will get 100 points: It will be tight. He's on pace for 96, and he has only two games left against the Ottawa Senators (whom he has 16 points against in seven games). But he also has put up good numbers against the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks and Flames. Another plus: Coach Dave Tippett likes to put McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together at times, and their chemistry is tremendous. – Brehm

Flyers will miss the playoffs: One good team is going to miss the playoffs in the East Division this year and I think it will be the Flyers. Currently in the fifth spot, Philadelphia has been hampered by a familiar problem: poor goaltending. Carter Hart has significantly regressed, sporting an .884 save percentage, and veteran Brian Elliott hasn't entirely been able to pick up the slack with a .904 save percentage of his own. – Evans

MVP winner

Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane: I know this is a crazy answer because I expect the Blackhawks to fall in the second half. But if they remain a playoff team, which is entirely possible in this weird season, Kane, whose 42 points rank third in the NHL, will be the primary reason. – Hascup

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid: The winner is often the league's top scorer who makes the playoffs. If McDavid finishes with 100 points, he'll satisfy both parts and win his second Hart Trophy. – Brehm

McDavid: McDavid is starting to open a decent lead in the points race, seven points clear of teammate and reigning NHL MVP Draisaitl and 11 ahead of third-place Kane. He's also experiencing the best goals-per-game showing of his career, tied for second in the league with 17 tallies. Edmonton's captain is the best offensive player in the game and the driving force for a seemingly playoff-bound Oilers team that frankly isn't all that good beyond their dynamic duo. – Jace Evans

