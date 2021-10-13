NHL season preview 2021-22: Predictions for Stanley Cup, every award

Stanley Cup, individual award predictions for 2021-22 NHL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another NHL season has arrived, and that means it's time to make predictions for which teams will make the playoffs, the Stanley Cup winner and the players who will earn the individual awards such as the Hart Trophy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the new campaign as the two-time defending champions. They are attempting to become the first franchise since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles. The Islanders won four in a row from 1979-80 through 1982-83.

The Lightning will have plenty of competition, though, especially in their own division. In fact, four of the top seven teams in the latest Stanley Cup odds play in the Atlantic. They are the Lightning, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. It's going to be awesome watching these teams battle for the three playoff spots from that division.

And, of course, the league has welcomed a 32nd team via expansion in the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken lost 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first ever game Tuesday night.

Here are our predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season.

Playoff Teams

Atlantic

Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan

New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers

Eastern Conference Wild Cards

Florida Panthers Pittsburgh Penguins

Central

Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets St. Louis Blues

Pacific

Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers Seattle Kraken

Western Conference Wild Cards

Minnesota Wild Dallas Stars

Conference Finals

Boston Bruins defeat New York Islanders in seven games

Colorado Avalanche defeat Vegas Golden Knights in six games

Stanley Cup Final

Avalanche defeat Bruins in six games (Nathan MacKinnon wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP)

Individual Awards