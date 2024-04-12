What's at stake in NHL standings this week? Who will make the playoffs? Everything to know

The NHL regular season ends in less than a week on April 18 and plenty remains undecided.

The scoring race is close, unlike like last season when Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid ran away with the Art Ross Trophy. The Hart Trophy race for MVP to his team is equally tight.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews can hit a goal-scoring milestone not seen since the 1990s. McDavid (99 assists) and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (98) can become just the fourth and fifth players in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season.

The race for the division titles have become closer, and it's tight at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff standings and not quite over in the Western Conference.

Here's where things stand with seven nights left in the NHL regular season:

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews celebrates one of his two goals against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Will Toronto's Auston Matthews reach 70 goals?

It's quite possible. Matthews has 68, the most in the salary cap era, with three games left and has nine goals during a seven-game goal streak. His final three opponents are the Detroit Red Wings (no goals in two games), Florida Panthers (two goals in three games) and Tampa Bay Lightning (three goals in three games).

No NHL player has had a 70-goal season since Teemu Selanne and Alex Mogilny scored 76 in 1992-93.

Who will win the scoring race?

Likely Kucherov. With 141 points, he has a four-point lead on the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (137 points) with three games left each. Both have been hot with 14 points in their last six games.

Who will win the Hart Trophy?

There's no clear-cut player like last year, when McDavid won. Kucherov, MacKinnon, McDavid (currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury) and Matthews are having big seasons that have lifted their teams into the playoffs. New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin will get on writers' ballots, too. MacKinnon seems to have the inside edge.

Who will win the division titles?

The Dallas Stars missed a chance to clinch the Central Division title Thursday night, but they just need another win.

The Boston Bruins' Atlantic lead on the Panthers is down to one point. Boston has a game in hand, but Florida holds the tiebreakers.

The Rangers' lead in the Metropolitan will drop to one point if the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues Friday. New York holds the second tiebreaker but Carolina faces bottom-five teams in its final two games.

The Vancouver Canucks lead the Pacific Division by four points, but the Oilers have two games in hand (one will be played Friday night). Vancouver has the edge in the first tiebreakers, but the teams will play Saturday in Edmonton.

Who will get the final playoff berth in the Western Conference?

The defending champion Vegas Golden Knights will clinch Friday if they win and the St. Louis Blues lose their game. That was the same scenario on Wednesday, but the banged-up Golden Knights lost and the Blues won.

Who will get the final two playoff berths in the Eastern Conference?

Five teams are still alive and four points separate them. The New York Islanders (89) hold the third seed in the Metropolitan Division and have won six in a row. The Pittsburgh Penguins (86) moved past the Washington Capitals (85) for the second wild-card spot on Thursday. The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are also have 85 points, and the Flyers have played the most games. The Penguins play three playoff-positioned teams in their final three games while the Islanders and Capitals play two and the Red Wings and Flyers have one each. The Capitals and Flyers play in their final game of the season.

The Penguins have the best tiebreakers, followed by the Capitals, Flyers, Islanders and Red Wings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoff race: What's at stake in NHL standings, what to watch for