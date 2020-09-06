NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the opening games of the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule have been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule that has been announced so far.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 2: TBA

Game 3: TBA

Game 4: TBA

*Game 5: TBA

*Game 6: TBA

*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 2: TBA

Game 3: TBA

Game 4: TBA

*Game 5: TBA

*Game 6: TBA

*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)

Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)

Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)

Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)

Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)

Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)

Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)

Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)

Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)

Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)

St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)

Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)

Canucks beat Wild (3-1)

Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)

Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)

Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)

Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)

Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)

Stars beat Flames (4-2)

Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBCSports.com