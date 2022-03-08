NHL Rumours: Leafs ready to make a run at Marc-Andre Fleury?

Reports and rumours linking the Maple Leafs to star Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury have been heating up. (Getty)

The NHL Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and anticipation is building around the league as contenders look to bolster their roster and other teams look to offload expiring contracts with an eye towards the future.

Of course, much of the hockey world — willingly or begrudgingly — has its sights set on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are having yet another strong season led by young superstars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, but certainly have some holes to fill if they hope to get over that first-round hump.

On Sportsnet’s The Fan Morning Show on Monday, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli hinted at the possibility of the Leafs trading for Chicago Blackhawks star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

According to @frank_seravalli - TOR & CHI could be a trade match for Fleury. Could have a 3rd team in the deal to offset more of Fleury's deal with CHI retaining 50% (3.5M). TOR could send Mrazek to CHI in a trade, plus top prospect(s) & top-end pick(s)#Blackhawks #LeafsForever — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 7, 2022

Seravalli speculated that Petr Mrazek could be part of the package going the other way, as his $3.8-million salary could offset the $3.5 million that would count against the cap if Toronto were to acquire Fleury with the Blackhawks retaining 50 percent of his salary.

Fleury, 37, has a .908 save percentage in 41 games with Chicago this season. The three-time Stanley Cup champion was traded to the Blackhawks in a salary-dump move by the Vegas Golden Knights last offseason after winning the Vezina Trophy as the league's best netminder in 2020-21.

Seravalli also floated the idea of the Hawks including 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel in the deal to reinforce the Leafs attack.

Seravalli also pondered a MAF + Hagel deal between CHI and TOR for a major return with multiple picks and top prospects which ...🤯#Blackhawks #LeafsForever — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 7, 2022

Hagel has been a revelation for Chicago this season, scoring 17 goals and registering 14 assists for 31 points in 51 games. The former Buffalo Sabres sixth-round draft pick carries a digestible cap hit of $1.5 million until the 2023-2024 season.

Rumours around Toronto’s goaltending situation have been swirling of late, due to a sharp drop-off from goaltending duo Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek. Despite being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, the 30-year-old Campbell has struggled with an .867 save percentage since Jan. 1.

