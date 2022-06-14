NHL Rumors: These three candidates in the mix for Bruins head coach

Bruins head coach candidates: Three contenders reportedly 'in the mix' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins appear to be in a hurry to fill Bruce Cassidy's position. Just a week after Cassidy was abruptly fired, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named three candidates who are "in the mix" for the Bruins' head coach job on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday morning.

Friedman listed Jim Montgomery, Jay Leach and Nate Leaman as strong contenders for the job opening in Boston.

"I heard he's going to be in the mix in Boston," Friedman said, referring to Montgomery. "I've had a few more people say Jay Leach, Boston. The other guy that some people have mentioned to me with Boston in Nate Leaman."

Montgomery has been an assistant for the St. Louis Blues for the past two seasons. Prior to his two-year stint in St. Louis, Montgomery was head coach for the Dallas Stars from 2018-19, leading the team to the second round of playoffs.

Leach has history with the Bruins organization. He coached the Providence Bruins from 2017-2021 before heading to Seattle as an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken in the team's inaugural season.

Leaman is the current head coach at Providence College. In his eleven years as head coach for the Friars, Leaman helped Providence win the 2015 national championship. He was also a consulting coach at one of the Bruins' off-season development camps. In 2021, Leaman served as the head coach for Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship where the team won a gold medal.

“He signed a really good deal in Providence. He almost before became the head coach of the AHL Providence Bruins,” Friedman said about Leaman. “I don’t know why it didn’t happen. There’s some theories about why it didn’t happen, but he was a guy Boston wanted at the time. I’ve had a few people who have said they wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in the mix there, although he’s got a really sweet deal at Providence I’ve been told.”

During his Monday podcast, Friedman also provided insight into Cassidy's future, mentioning that the Vegas Golden Knights are "taking a long, hard look" at him. Cassidy is also in consideration for the job in Dallas and Detroit, according to Friedman.