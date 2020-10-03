NHL rumors: Sharks' trade talks for Wild's Devan Dubnyk 'promising'

Report: Sharks' trade talks for Wild's Dubnyk 'promising' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

General manager Doug Wilson appears to be hard at work trying to retool the Sharks' roster.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that the Sharks had inquired about Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, and on Friday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that trade conversation between the two sides "definitely sounds promising."

Trade discussions between SJ and Minnesota on veteran goalie Devan Dubnyk. More required. Definitely sounds promising, but not done. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 3, 2020

TSN and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that a deal between the Sharks and Wild could take a few days to be completed, if it gets done.

This could take a few days if it ends up getting done. But he’s San Jose’s top goalie target. Idea is a Jones-Dubnyk tandem next season. https://t.co/40wziYOCqB — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 3, 2020

Russo earlier reported that the Sharks could also acquire Wild forward Ryan Donato in a package deal with Dubnyk.

When an NHL rumors Twitter feed speculated Friday that the Sharks could send goalie Martin Jones and restricted free agent Kevin Labanc to the Wild in return for Dubnyk and Donato, Russo chimed in by saying the Sharks could trade a draft pick instead.

or draft pick — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 3, 2020

Jones is under contract for the next four seasons and is set to earn $5.75 million each season, so moving that contract could be complicated. Backup Aaron Dell is an unrestricted free agent, so if the Sharks acquire Dubnyk while keeping Jones, the pair would serve as the Sharks' 1-2 punch for the 2020-21 NHL season.

During his pre-Draft media availability earlier this week, Wilson told reporters what he wants out of the goalie position for next season.

“Having two goaltenders, especially right now during this time, that can run with it for a while if needed [is important],” Wilson said (H/T SanJoseHockeyNow.com).

Dubnyk, 34, had a 12-15-2 record in 30 games this past season. He posted a 3.35 Goals Against Average and .890 Save Percentage, both his worst marks in his six years with the Wild.

But with a 2020-21 base salary of $2.5 million and a cap hit of $4.33 million, Dubnyk is an affordable option for Wilson and the Sharks.

While the details are fluid, it appears there is traction between the Sharks and Wild to work something out. With the 2020 NHL Draft taking place Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, expect a deal to go down around that time.