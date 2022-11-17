NHL rumors: Sharks-Senators Erik Karlsson trade has been discussed

Report: Sharks, Sens believed to have discussed EK65 trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could Erik Karlsson return to the city that he’s called his “forever home”?

“I think those conversations have happened between the Sharks and the Senators, I believe the two teams have talked about it,” Elliotte Friedman said on the Jeff Marek Show today.

In Sept. 2018, the Ottawa Senators traded the two-time Norris Trophy winner with prospect Francis Perron to the San Jose Sharks for Dylan DeMelo, Chris Tierney, prospects Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, a 2019 second-round pick (Jamieson Rees), a 2020 first-round pick (Tim Stutzle), and a 2021 second-round pick (Zach Ostapchuk).

After the 2018-19 season, the Sharks re-signed Karlsson to an eight-year, $92 million dollar contract.

Karlsson, however, has never hidden his affection for his first NHL city – the Senators drafted him in the first round in 2008 – and he and his family still own a home in Ottawa.