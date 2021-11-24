NHL rumors: Sharks would retain salary to trade Evander Kane

Report: Sharks would retain salary to try to trade Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Evander Kane is skating in San Jose right now, but if the Sharks have their way, he won’t be there for long.

“One of the things that I have heard is that the Sharks have let it be known that if somebody is interested, they would retain, if a deal could be worked out,” Elliotte Friedman said this morning on the Jeff Marek Show.

Kane has four years and $28 million dollars left on his contract, signed with the San Jose Sharks in the summer of 2018.

The scandal-ridden winger is eligible to return from his 21-game suspension for violating the NHL’s COVID protocol on Nov. 30.

“I don’t know who’s going to trade for him right now,” Friedman acknowledged. “I just don’t know where that is at this particular point of time or even if that’s realistic.”