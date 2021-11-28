NHL rumors: Sharks placing suspended Evander Kane on waivers

Report: Sharks placing suspended Kane on waivers Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Evander Kane's tenure with the Sharks could be coming to an end, as he is being waived by the organization on Sunday, The Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka reported citing league sources.

Evander Kane will be placed on waivers today, @mercnews has learned. Assuming he clears, he will be assigned to the Barracuda. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) November 28, 2021

Kane's 21-game suspension for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocol will end Monday, as the Sharks are scheduled to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center.

The winger has not been around the team since training camp, although he reportedly recently skated away from his teammates at Sharks Ice.

If Kane clears waivers, he will be outrighted to the Barracuda in the AHL.

Sunday's game is the first of a five-game road trip for the Sharks.

This is a developing story.