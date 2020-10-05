Sharks trade for Ryan Donato from Wild for 2021 third-round draft pick

Sharks trade for Donato from Wild for 2021 third-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's expected to be a busy offseason for the Sharks and they have made the first of many moves.

On Monday, the Sharks sent a 2021 third-round draft pick to the Minnesota Wild on Monday in exchange for 24-year-old forward Ryan Donato.

The Athletic's Michael Russo was the first to report the news.

“Ryan is an offensively-gifted young player who loves to compete and use his terrific shot”, Sharks general manager Doug Wilson. “His game had shown steady improvement each season and we think his best hockey is ahead of him.”

Donato was a Hobey Baker Award nominee at Harvard and a USA Olympian before making his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins. While talented, Donato was stuck on the Wild's fourth line with little room to move up, and the Wild are doing him a favor by moving him to a Sharks team where he should see plenty of ice time.

Last season, Donato scored 14 even-strength goals. He's a young, talented winger who should be able to find some playing time on the right side for the Sharks. He's got a lot of talent but hasn't been given a real opportunity to flourish in Boston or Minnesota where he was jammed down the depth chart.

This might not be the only deal between the Sharks and the Wild.

It was reported last week that the two sides were also discussing a deal for Devan Dubnyk. It was expected at the time that Dubnyk and Donato would go to San Jose in the same deal, but now it appears it will be two separate trades if Dubnyk does indeed come to the Bay.

According to Russo, Dubnyk, who has a 10-team no-trade clause, gave the Wild the greenlight to deal him to the Sharks and that a potential deal still is being discussed.

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season, the Sharks plan to do some tinkering with their roster in hopes of a quick turnaround.

Donato was the first stroke for Wilson. Will Dubnyk be next?