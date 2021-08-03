NHL rumors: Sharks attempted Evander Kane trade; teammates don't want him back

Report: Teammates don't want Kane back; Sharks tried for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Several of Evander Kane's teammates don't want the 30-year-old winger to return to the Sharks this season, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Kurz also confirmed a report by The Daily Faceoff that the Sharks attempted to trade Kane earlier this summer. Kane's teammates' issues with the winger reportedly were one of the main drivers for the Sharks to try and find him a new home.

Kane currently is being investigated by the NHL after his wife, Anna, accused him of gambling on his own NHL games and intentionally trying to lose in order to turn a gambling profit.

On Sunday, Kane denied the allegations.

"I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,'' Kane wrote on Twitter. "The facts are I personally had my best season of the my career last year and was the most consistent I've been throughout any season, I'm proud of that. I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating fully with the league's investigation, having my name cleared and looking forward to this upcoming season."

Kane's gambling issues have been known for some time, as he filed for bankruptcy in January. In the filing, he noted he had lost $1.5 million on gambling in the past year.

Kane has said he and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce.

A Sharks team spokesman told The Associated Press in an email that the organization supports the NHL's investigation.

"The San Jose Sharks have been in contact today with the National Hockey League about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values.''

Kane had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games for the Sharks last season.