Sharks acquire goaltender Adin Hill from Coyotes in trade

Alex Didion
·1 min read
Sharks acquire goaltender Hill from Coyotes for Korenar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears the Sharks have added a veteran goaltender just hours before the expansion draft protection deadline, as San Jose has acquired Adin Hill and a seventh-round draft pick from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Josef Korenar and a 2022 second-round draft pick, the organization announced Saturday afternoon.

"Adin is an extremely competitive and athletic goaltender and he has played a significant amount of professional hockey games despite being only 25 years old," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. "We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities. We look forward to having him in San Jose and being part of our goaltending unit."

Hill played in 19 games (17 starts) for the Coyotes last season, finishing with a .913 save percentage. The 25-year-old has a .909 save percentage over 49 career NHL appearances. Hill is a restricted free agent this summer after earning $800,000 with Arizona last season.

Korenar spent most of last season with the Barracuda in the AHL, but did make 10 appearances in goal for the Sharks, posting a save percentage of .899 over 492 minutes.

RELATED: Sharks have same Cup odds as team currently without players

After moving Devan Dubnyk at the trade deadline, the Sharks were hoping to add a veteran goaltender this offseason.

It looks like Hill will be that netminder for the Sharks, as teams had until noon PT on Saturday to lock down their rosters before transactions are frozen ahead of the Seattle Kraken's expansion draft on Wednesday.

