NHL rumors: Salary, no-trade details of Torey Krug's Blues contract revealed

Report: Salary breakdown of Torey Krug's Blues contract revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug earned a well-deserved payday at the beginning of NHL free agency by agreeing to sign a long term deal with the St. Louis Blues.

The two sides came to terms on a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million ($6.5 million per season) on Friday.

In addition to a nice raise from his last contract -- a four-year, $21 million pact with Boston -- Krug also received some no-trade protection from the Blues.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Saturday morning the salary and no-trade details in Krug's contract, which can be seen below:

Structure on Torey Krug contract with the Blues:



Year 1, $4M

Year 2, $4M

Year 3, $8M

Year 4, $8.5M

Year 5, $8.5M

Year 6, $6.5M

Year 7, $6M



All salary, no signing bonus money, a Doug Armstrong staple.

Full no-trade clause Years 1-5, Modified NTC, Years 6-7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 10, 2020

Krug landing with the Blues was certainly a surprise to some people given St. Louis' situation on the blue line with captain Alex Pietrangelo also an unrestricted free agent. But when Krug looked at the roster and the situation overall, he admitted that it seemed like a really good fit.

"To be honest, it was kind of not expected, but as the day went on it just seemed more and more like a perfect fit," Krug said during his introductory Blues conference call Friday night, via Blue Note Productions. "Going through some of the things that were available, with the roster the Blues have in place and the core group, it just seemed like a match made in heaven."

Pietrangelo and Krug were the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked defensemen, respectively, entering free agency on Friday. Several of the top free agent blueliners are still available, including Pietrangelo, Tyson Barrie, Sami Vatanen, Travis Hamonic, Zdeno Chara and Erik Gustafsson, among others.