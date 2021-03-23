  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NHL rumors: Sabres want 4 'first-round picks' for Jack Eichel

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We don't yet know if the Sabres are going to make the perilous decision to move on from captain Jack Eichel, but now we have some idea of what kind of package it will take to pry him out of Buffalo.

TVA NHL reporter Renaud Lavoie joined Sportsnet's "Writers Bloc" on Monday, telling hosts Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt that the decision to move or keep Eichel is one that reaches far beyond the scope of the general manager.

"They're not sure exactly what they're going to do — are they going to trade him or not — because this is not only a GM decision, the owner is going to make the final decision and Jack is really close to ownership, so that is part of the equation."

Alas, there's always a "yes" price-point for even the most coveted assets, and from what Lavoie has reportedly heard from his sources around the league, that price is either fairly significant, not very much at all, or both — depending how you slice it up.

"But what I've been told is this: If they trade him, what they really want is four pieces that are first-round picks, or players that are playing if not in the NHL or elsewhere in the NCAA that are first-round picks that are having success. ... They want young players, maybe some playing in the NHL right now, that were first-round picks but if they're not in the NHL they need to be

"It's going to be a game-breaker for them, they need to change a lot of things," Lavoie added.

Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has been mired in NHL trade rumors for what seems like an eternity now. (Getty)
Buffalo Sabres captain and perennial NHL All-Star Jack Eichel has been mired in trade speculation for what seems like an eternity now. (Getty)

With Lavoie dropping the term "first-round picks" about 600 times in this two-minute clip, I'm starting to get the impression that the Sabres really want some first-round picks — four of them, even! It's a desired return that somehow seems like way too much but also not close to enough, all at the same time.

That is the depressing situation the Sabres find themselves in right now.

With the way it's going down the tube so quickly between both parties and how public Eichel's disdain of his and his team's situation has gotten — through his own words, various media reports, and the often trustworthy "where there's smoke there's usually fire" philosophy — the Sabres are absolutely going to lose a large chunk of leverage if and when every club gets wind that Eichel officially wants out.

And with Eichel's no-movement clause set to kick in after next season, the Sabres have just over a year before they're completely strapped and Eichel has complete and utter say over where he ends up, regardless of the return.

So on one hand, with the team's leverage and position of power waning by the day, getting four first-round picks or the equivalent as the package for Eichel seems like a very good return — and it likely is, depending on exactly which players or assets they turn out to be.

But on the other hand: no. Not even first-rounders is enough for arguably a top-three player in the world when he's on. A generational, elite, all-world centerman. A second overall pick who would've went No. 1 in almost any year. A guy who ownership loves and who loves ownership back. Someone who truly wants to stay in Buffalo long-term so long as the franchise doesn't keep plummeting as it has.

There's absolutely no reason this team should be in this situation. Strongly considering the possibility of having to trade your captain for some prospects and picks that may or may not turn out to be half the player that Eichel has already proven to be — with an absurdly inexperienced general manager at the helm, no less — is not exactly shrewd asset management in any sense of the word.

Though it now may be necessary to move a franchise player in order to try and spark another rebuild after the deep crater management and ownership has driven this team into. But it's absolutely mind-boggling.

Then again, when you remember we are talking about the Pegula-led Sabres here, it really isn't.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • ProHockeyTalk’s 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker

    The 2021 NHL trade deadline is Monday, April 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

  • B/R suggests D.J. Fluker, Alex Okafor to Bills

    Bleacher Report suggests the Buffalo Bills could sign DJ Fluker, Alex Okafor in free agency.

  • Isaiah McKenzie re-signing with Bills

    Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is set to run it back with the Bills. McKenzie’s agents announced that McKenzie has agreed to a new deal with the team on Tuesday. No terms were part of the announcement. McKenzie turned in a productive 2020 season while playing a quarter of the offensive snaps for the Bills. He [more]

  • NHL still discouraging tanking — but less — with draft lottery changes

    Tanking is still discouraged but there will be slightly more incentive to be bad in the NHL, now.

  • Canada finally has a postponement due to COVID

    There were 10 games slated in the NHL, but the Montreal-Edmonton game was postponed due to Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia going in COVID protocol. (Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Corey Davis signed with Jets believing Sam Darnold would be QB: 'That's my understanding'

    Corey Davis may have given a hint about the Jets' plans for Sam Darnold.

  • Alex Ovechkin misses practice with lower-body injury

    Alex Ovechkin did not practice with the Capitals on Tuesday.

  • Bring Back the Slap

    I’m getting a bit bored of #MeToo, and it seems I’m not the only one. In a piece entitled, “Why Cuomo’s #MeToo Moment Hasn’t Brought Him Down,” the New York Times notes that most New York voters are indifferent to the matter, or, at least, don’t think he should resign over it. I believe I know why. After reading through the various (credible) accounts alleging that Governor Cuomo pawed at and sleazed on often-much-younger women, making them feel uncomfortable and disrespected, I would like to make an observation: that there is a difference between a pig and a predator (and also, a difference between a regular pig and pig who is also a bully). A regular pig can often be dealt with by using a healthy dose of womanly assertiveness and gumption, to be administered with swift and immediate effect. Both the pig and the predator require apprehending, naturally, but to stun a piggish man, one normally need only splash him in the face with a cold drink. Or, should such a beverage not be readily available, a hearty slap will suffice. (Though it’s important to keep in mind that this is mostly a symbolic gesture and that, with a first offense, you need not bust his lip.) The predator, meanwhile, requires an intervention of an altogether more drastic nature. Pepper spray. Frying pan. Elegant silver pistol. Whatever happens to be handiest. In any case, the point is that proportionality is the better part of valor. And as for discretion — well, that is a woman’s art! It is worth noting that we are, all of us, regardless of sex, humiliated in various ways throughout the course of our lives, and while this can often be unpleasant at the time, it can also serve as a useful and educational experience. Relations between the sexes are no different, and many misbehaving men do actually respond to being humiliated with immediate desistance and/or an apology. So, if you tell him to get the hell off, you may actually be doing both of you favor. You have set the boundaries. He has been warned. There is a chance for you both to leave it at that and move on. Some men are not so open to feedback, of course. Some men are bullies (just as some women are bullies), whose response to a wounded ego is a torrent of viciousness and an attempt to abuse his position of power. If that’s the case, then yes, go right ahead to the New York Times or call up your lawyer. But don’t make it about “your truth,” for goodness’ sake! Make it about the truth. (And the truth about the injustice, the abuse of power after you told him “no”; not about the initial episode, which might not have been a huge deal if he’d just said sorry or, at the least, not attempted to punish you for standing up for yourself.) An even rarer breed of man is the covert rapist. But again, he is out there. And, again, if you happen to have the misfortune of meeting him, then, by all means — Annie, get your gun. To return to the subject of Cuomo, that boorish, bumbling buffoon. I would like to propose that, based on the evidence thus far, Cuomo falls clearly in the pig category. According to polling, it would seem many New Yorkers agree. Mr. Cuomo is a man of limited attractiveness, foolish enough to presume that most women he meets fancy him dreadfully. He has in part been led to believe, by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, that there are countless “Cuomosexuals” out there, dying for a slice of him. Was he a bully pig or a regular pig? I’m not sure, in part because I’m not sure that any of these women told him, in real time, that what he was doing made them feel uncomfortable. I am curious as to why they did not. If the explanation is, “Oh, but he was the governor! They were scared!” I cannot help but think, scared of what, exactly? The year is 2021, not 1951. No man can expect to get away with that sort of behavior in the long run. Even if you have to go through the almighty hassle of getting fired, with support — and you’d certainly have mine — you would emerge, if not victorious, then at the very least heroic in the eyes of many. As one gutsy female friend recently said on the subject, “Some things are more important than keeping a job.” The same friend tweeted: “Ladies, you don’t need to ruin his life and think of yourself as a victim for the rest of yours. Slapping him is both more satisfying and more effective.” Amen to that! So, if any woman out there has been fired or knows some other woman who was sacked or otherwise punished simply for stunning a pig in the manner I suggest, then please do not hesitate to write to me. I would be glad to report it — not your truth, not his truth, but the truth of the matter — and to help you in your refreshingly bold pursuit of justice. Generally, ladies, I advise that you keep with you at all times, in reserve, a water-spritz canister and one of pepper spray. One for the pig, the other for the predator. Just do be careful not to mix them up.

  • Top-Tier Outfielders full of Five-Cat Studs

    Get a glimpse at our player tiers from the MLB Draft Guide, with a look at outfielders for the upcoming season. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Could COVID pause alter Bruins' NHL trade deadline plans? Don Sweeney explains

    Could the Boston Bruins' COVID-19 pause in the schedule alter their plans for April's NHL trade deadline? Here's what general manager Don Sweeney said about this topic when asked Monday.

  • ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Cruella’ to Debut on Disney Plus and in Theaters as Disney Shifts Dates for Seven Films

    As moviegoing slowly begins to rebound in the U.S., it appears Hollywood studios aren’t yet ready to release their biggest blockbuster hopefuls on the big screen. All that is to say Disney has massively overhauled its upcoming slate and amended release plans for “Black Widow,” Emma Stone’s “Cruella,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten […]

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • Grant Dawson delivers crazy buzzer-beater knockout at UFC Vegas 22

    With 10 seconds left in the three-round bout, Santos was on his back. Standing, Dawson connected on two hammer fists, the second of which knocked out Santos’ mouthpiece and appeared to put him out.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Pat Connaughton with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers

    Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/22/2021

  • Saints lose 6th-round draft pick, get fined $700,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

    The Saints got in trouble with the league for COVID violations three times in 2020.

  • Philadelphia Eagles land the top WR in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft 3.0

    Mel Kiper released his Mock Draft 3.0 and he has the Eagles drafting Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU

  • Belize national team held at gunpoint while in Haiti for World Cup qualifier

    The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.

  • Brad Faxon on Brooks Koepka’s injury: Range chatter suggests Koepka could be out 6-8 months

    When Brad Faxon was asked on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio what he'd heard regarding Brooks Koepka's injury, he indicated the outlook wasn't good.

  • Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys shipped interesting collection of OT, CB

    The mood is being set, as the Cowboys are in line to come home with a top prize in next month's draft. The various outlets all have their opinions and a couple wild cards are introduced to the equation.