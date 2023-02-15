NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane's trade list only includes Maple Leafs, Rangers

Latest Patrick Kane trade rumor could directly impact Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the Boston Bruins go all-in to land Patrick Kane ahead of the NHL trade deadline? It appears Kane coming to Boston is a long shot -- and that the Chicago Blackhawks star is more likely to join a Bruins rival instead.

TSN's Carlo Calaiacovo suggested Tuesday on "First Up" that Kane, who has a full no-movement clause in his contract and essentially can dictate where he gets traded, would only waive that clause for two teams: the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers.

The Rangers just traded for Victor Tarasenko and his $ 7.5 million cap hit for 2022-23, which makes it extremely unlikely they'd acquire another right winger in Kane, who's making $ 10.5 million this season. That leaves the Maple Leafs, who would have to do some cap gymnastics of their own to add the 34-year-old veteran.

That said, if Kane expresses a desire to join Toronto, perhaps general manager Kyle Dubas would find a way to get a deal done. Such a deal would have significant implications for the Bruins, who are one of the Leafs' top rivals in the Eastern Conference.

In fact, if the current standings hold and both teams win their first-round matchups, Boston and Toronto would face each other in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which would give Kane an opportunity to battle the team he defeated 10 years ago with Chicago in the 2013 Cup Final.

Kane isn't the All-Star and Conn Smythe Trophy winner he was a decade ago, but he's still a productive player -- he has nine goals and 26 assists in 49 games despite playing on the NHL's worst offense in Chicago -- who could provide a significant on-ice and leadership boost to a contender down the stretch.

The Bruins are the best team in hockey and would be favored in a series against the Leafs regardless of if they add Kane. Boston has also beaten Toronto in three consecutive playoff series and still holds a psychological edge after the Leafs' epic Game 7 collapse in 2013.

But if Kane comes to the East ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, that's still a notable development for a Bruins team with Stanley Cup aspirations.