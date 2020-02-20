NHL rumors: Latest Chris Kreider asking price before trade deadline revealed

Teams hoping to acquire New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider before Monday's NHL trade deadline need to be prepared to pay a hefty price.

NHL insider Bob McKenzie was on NBC Sports' "Our Line Starts" podcast Wednesday and gave an update on Kreider's situation in New York, including what it would cost to pry him from the Rangers.

"It's going to be a first-round pick, a prospect and some other piece," McKenzie said. "Some other piece could be a player, it could be a lower-level prospect, it might be a lower-level draft pick, and there might be a conditional pick in there, too, if you re-sign him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Which teams are interested in landing Kreider?

"I got to believe the Boston Bruins are interested in Kreider, I got to believe the Colorado Avalanche are interested," McKenzie said. "I believe the New York Islanders have interest. I don't know what kind of premium the New York Islanders would have to pay to get a deal done with the New York Rangers. I think it would have to be a lot, because if you're the Rangers, the notion of Kreider coming in as an Islander -- I don't know, I'm just not sure about that. The Washington Capitals, I believe, have shown some interest in Chris Kreider, and I think the St. Louis Blues have had interest, although general manager Doug Armstrong said after the Marco Scandella trade that it wouldn't surprise him if that was the last deal they made before the deadline."

TSN reported Tuesday that the Bruins and Avalanche have emerged as frontrunners for Kreider, which makes a lot of sense.

The Bruins need secondary scoring to compliment the Perfection Line, and Kreider is a proven goal scorer who plays a power forward-style of hockey. He's hit the 20-goal mark in five of the last six seasons, including 24 tallies for the Rangers this season. The Avalanche have been hit hard by injuries, and the latest casualty was top-six forward Mikko Rantanen.

Story continues

Both the Bruins and Avalanche have a really good chance to win the Stanley Cup this season, so it would behoove these teams to make a hard push for Kreider before the deadline.

Boston, in particular, needs to make some sort of impactful move at the deadline. The Bruins' three main competitors in the Eastern Conference -- the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals -- all have made at least one trade over the last two weeks. It would be a really bad look, and just poor management, to not give this Bruins team -- which owns the league's best record -- the additional depth needed for another lengthy playoff run.

NHL rumors: Latest Chris Kreider asking price before trade deadline revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston