NHL rumors: Latest update on Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's trade market

NHL rumors: Latest update on Jake DeBrusk's trade market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jake DeBrusk is still a member of the Boston Bruins after his trade request went public about a week ago.

The 25-year-old left winger has played well since then, and he even scored in Thursday's road win over the Nashville Predators.

When could we see a deal made involving DeBrusk?

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported an update on DeBrusk's situation Saturday night, and he explained that while the Bruins are trying to make a move, they won't be rushed into doing so.

"I've heard the Bruins are legitimately trying to do this. They've searched the market hard to see what's out there," Friedman said during Sportsnet's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcast.

"But they've made it known to other teams they will do it on their timeline. They will look for a defenseman or forward who they consider of equal value to DeBrusk before they will commit to making a deal. They are trying, but they want equal value. And they still, as an organization, have told teams they value DeBrusk highly."

The scenario the Bruins should pursue is getting an NHL player in return for DeBrusk. That would be ideal given Boston's scoring depth issues so far this season. It doesn't help a team in win-now mode such as Boston to trade a young NHLer for a draft pick and/or a prospect.

DeBrusk has scored four goals with three assists in 20 games this season. He's found the back of the net just nine times in 61 games since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

A report from TSN earlier in the week mentioned the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks among the teams that have expressed interest in DeBrusk. The 2015 first-round pick is in the final year of his contract, one that carries a $3.675 million salary cap hit.

The Bruins will begin a three-game road trip through Western Canada when they play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.