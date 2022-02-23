NHL rumors: Islanders' Zdeno Chara drawing interest as trade deadline nears

NHL rumors: Zdeno Chara drawing interest as trade deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Islanders nearly made the Stanley Cup Final last year after losing 1-0 to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Islanders brought most of that team back for the 2021-22 NHL season, and many experts picked them to break through and reach the Cup Final for the first time since 1984.

But the Islanders have played poorly this season, ranking among the most disappointing teams in the league. It's highly unlikely they make the playoffs. As a result, they might become sellers at the trade deadline.

One intriguing veteran with an expiring contract is future Hall of Fame defenseman Zdeno Chara. What are the chances the Islanders trade the 44-year-old veteran?

"Teams have started to call Lou Lamoriello and the Islanders who are fading out of the playoff race, they were never really in the race all year, one the league's true disappointments, and they're saying to Lou Lamoriello, 'Hey keep us in mind if you decide to do with Zdeno Chara,'" Pierre LeBrun said Tuesday during TSN's "Insider Trading" segment.

"Now this is an interesting situation. Chara does not have a no-trade clause, but he's a future Hall of Famer and the sense around the league is that Lou Lamoriello is going to go to Chara at some point and see if in fact he actually wants to move. And if he does, then there's interest already in Zdeno Chara despite his age, 44, the fact he's slowed down a bit, but he's still a major leader and a very physical presence that could help a contender on that third pairing for sure."

The Bruins need another defenseman, preferably a top-four player on the left side. While Chara does play on the left side of the blue line, he's not a first- or second-pairing defenseman at this stage of his career. The Bruins would be better off adding a younger, more skilled d-man at the trade deadline. They also should give 2017 first-round pick Urho Vaakanainen another chance to prove himself when he's ready to return from injury.

For these reasons, and others, a reunion with the former Bruins captain doesn't make a ton of sense for Boston right now.

Chara does have value, though. He's still a solid penalty killer with loads of playoff experience. He could be a useful third-pairing defenseman for a few playoff-caliber teams.