NHL rumors: High asking price for Bruins trade target Kevin Hayes?

The Boston Bruins traded for Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle on Wednesday in exchange for Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round draft pick. The B's still have enough assets to make another (and perhaps more impactful) trade, but will they meet the high asking prices across the NHL?

One player linked to the Bruins in trade rumors of late has been New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes. The 26-year-old forward is a Boston native and an alum of Boston College.

Hayes is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and the Rangers, who are not in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, would be smart to deal him before the Feb. 25 trade deadline and get an asset or two for their rebuild.

So, what would the asking price be for Hayes? Bob McKenzie provided some insight Wednesday night on NBC Sports Network. He noted "the sense seems to be that Hayes could fetch a first-round pick and a prospect."

Hayes would be quality addition for a B's team that very much needs secondary scoring. He's not worth a first-round draft pick and a valuable prospect, however. If the Bruins are willing to part with a first-rounder and a good young player, they should be part of a package for one of the top-tier rentals on the market. That group includes Ottawa Senators winger Mark Stone and center Matt Duchene, as well as Columbus Blue Jackets winger Artemi Panarin.

One of those three players would give the B's a legitimately better chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final -- a road that would likely include a tough playoff series against the high-powered Tampa Bay Lightning.

