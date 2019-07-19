NHL rumors: Former Bruins star Milan Lucic traded from Oilers to Flames

Former Boston Bruins star Milan Lucic is on the move again.

His disappointing career with Edmonton Oilers ended Friday when the team traded the power forward to its main rival, the Calgary Flames, in exchange for James Neal.

Milan Lucic days as a @EdmontonOilers are over. With Lucic waving his no move clause it opens up the trade to @NHLFlames. At this point sounding like a 1 for 1 trade for James Neal. @NHL — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) July 19, 2019

Just following up on @GenePrincipe and @RealKyper - only Lucic/Neal involved with EDM retaining some money and including a conditional draft pick. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 19, 2019

Lucic played 243 games in three seasons for the Oilers after signing a seven-year, $42 million free-agent contract with Edmonton in 2016. He scored 39 goals with 65 assists in Edmonton. The 2018-19 campaign was a struggle for Lucic. He tallied just 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 79 games.

The 31-year-old left winger will try to revitalize his career with the Flames, who finished with the top record in the Western Conference last season before being eliminated in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lucic was drafted by Boston in 2006 and was part of the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2011.

