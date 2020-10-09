NHL rumors: Details of Kevan Miller's free agent contract with Bruins revealed

Here are the reported details of Kevan Miller's new Bruins contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first move the Boston Bruins have made in NHL free agency is bringing back a veteran defenseman.

Kevan Miller is returning to the B's on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $2 million, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

One year deal. Total value could be worth up to $2M depending on bonuses. https://t.co/2DrV2ChnhV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

Miller missed the entire 2019-20 season and all of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to knee injuries. He last played for the Bruins in a win over the Minnesota Wild on April 4, 2019.

If healthy, and that's a big if, Miller provides the Bruins with a steady defensive presence on the blue line, plenty of toughness, someone willing to fight if needed, and another option on the penalty kill.

Miller's agent recently released this video of him working out:

Kevan Miller is ready to go! pic.twitter.com/ohrCcN52MR — Peter Fish (@peterfish35) September 22, 2020

The Bruins have several other free agent defensemen to consider re-signing, including captain Zdeno Chara (UFA), Torey Krug (UFA) and Matt Grzelcyk (RFA).