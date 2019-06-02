NHL rumors: Coyotes, Avalanche, Kings in mix on Patrick Marleau trade originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Patrick Marleau trade rumors are coming in hot and heavy.

A day after a report linked the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings to a potential trade, we have this from Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos:

"It sounds like Marleau and the Leafs are set to part ways. The family is going to move back to San Jose. Patrick Marleau has made it clear to the Toronto Maple Leafs that he would like to get closer to his family once again, which means moving to the West Coast area. Some of the teams that are in the mix, I'm told, are Arizona, Colorado, the Los Angeles Kings."

Marleau, 39, spent the first 19 seasons of his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks. Two years ago, he signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with Toronto.

The final year of Marleau's contract is set to pay him $4.25 million.

Despite his age, Marleau managed to play in all 82 games for the sixth straight season, but finished with just 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists).

Clearly, if Marleau is asking for the trade, he will waive the full no movement clause he has in his current contract.

It would be tough for Sharks fans to see Marleau in a Kings sweater, and just plain strange to see him in a Coyotes or Avalanche sweater. But if he wants to be on the West Coast, then Sharks fans are just going to have to live with wherever he ends up.