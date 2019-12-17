The Los Angeles Kings finally cut bait with Ilya Kovalchuk this week, but the 36-year-old's NHL career may not be over yet.

In fact, there's a chance he ends up in Black and Gold.

Kovalchuk wants to play for a Stanley Cup contender and would be open to signing a minimum contract, Igor Eronko of Russia's Sport-Express reported Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eronko noted the Boston Bruins are interested in signing Kovalchuk.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

A No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, the Russia native has made three NHL All-Star Games and helped carry the New Jersey Devils to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012.

He left the Devils in 2013 to play five seasons in Russia's KHL before returning to sign with the Kings in 2018.

Kovalchuk hardly is the player he once was -- he had just nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 games for Los Angeles this season -- but is coming off an 18-goal season for Los Angeles in 2018-19 and has 28 games of playoff experience.

The left winger likely would slot into Boston's third or fourth line and shouldn't be counted on to make a significant impact wherever he ends up. If he's willing to play for the league minimum, though, the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins may consider signing him as a low-risk depth add.

NHL Rumors: Could Bruins sign Ilya Kovalchuk for league minimum? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston