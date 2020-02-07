With the NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Boston Bruins appear to be looking to make a splash.

One name the B's have been connected with in the past and apparently are linked to again this winter is veteran Ilya Kovalchuk. According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Boston has shown interest in the Montreal Canadiens forward along with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Engels writes:

The Bruins intend on loading up for a second consecutive run to the Stanley Cup Final. Kovalchuk is a player they're watching closely. ... [the Bruins] have been very impressed with what he's done in Montreal and they understand the value of adding a player who's shown he can fill a top-six role if they suffer an injury to a key player between now and the end of the season. It only helps that he's competed extremely hard at both ends of the rink and that the buzz about his leadership, his energy and his sheer passion for the game make it likely he would fit well with their group.

The Bruins passed on Kovalchuk in December, so the 36-year-old landed with Montreal on a $700,000 contract. Since then, Kovalchuk has appeared in 14 games with the Habs and has tallied five goals and six assists.

With some gas clearly left in the tank, Kovalchuk could be a nice fit on a Bruins team that looks poised for its second straight Stanley Cup run. Boston has also shown interest in New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider, though there's a chance those trade talks could come to a screeching halt.

If that's the case, Kovalchuk wouldn't be a bad choice for Plan B.

NHL Rumors: Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk drawing trade interest from Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston